Political News
Jul 05, 2024, 11:38 AM
PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on winning UK elections; thanks Rishi Sunak for admirable leadership
Jun 20, 2024, 06:05 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah, other BJP leaders extend wishes to President Murmu on her 66th birthday
Jun 10, 2024, 01:36 PM
Suresh Gopi clears air, says news of him resigning from Cabinet is incorrect
Jun 05, 2024, 10:25 AM
Devendra Fadnavis takes responsibility for BJP's poor show in Maharashtra, asks to be relieved as Deputy CM
May 31, 2024, 07:57 AM
"I am going to jail to save country from dictatorship": Arvind Kejriwal as surrender date nears
May 24, 2024, 12:13 PM
PM's charge that Congress will run bulldozer on Ram temple 'complete lie': Kharge
May 23, 2024, 02:40 PM
'Crossed all limits by targeting my old, ailing parents': Kejriwal slams Modi over Maliwal assault case
May 21, 2024, 10:36 AM
BJP leader Sambit Patra to fast for 3 days over his remarks on Lord Jagannath
May 19, 2024, 02:24 PM
Kharge's posters defaced in front of Bengal Congress HQ after his snub at Adhir
May 19, 2024, 06:13 AM
'Jail ka Khel': Arvind Kejriwal to lead protest march towards BJP headquarters today, dares PM to get AAP leaders arrested
May 18, 2024, 06:53 AM
AAP posts video of Maliwal being taken out Kejriwal's residence on day of alleged assault, accuses her of staging a drama
May 11, 2024, 12:38 PM
Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles
Apr 11, 2024, 09:19 AM
Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP
Apr 06, 2024, 06:08 AM
Ecuador former Vice President Jorge Glas arrested, says government
Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 AM
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor girl
Feb 29, 2024, 06:42 AM
Six Congress MLAs who cross-voted for BJP disqualified from Himachal Assembly