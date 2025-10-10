Bihar polls: Notification issued for 1st phase, nominations can be filed till Oct 17 

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notification for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, setting in motion the process of nomination filing by contesting candidates for the 121 Assembly constituencies, slated for voting in the first round.

The notification, issued by the Bihar Governor under Section 15(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has laid down clear guidelines for filing of nominations, their scrutiny, and also timing for polling in the respective constituencies, headed to polls in the first phase.

The candidates can file their nomination papers till October 17 (Friday), the scrutiny will be held the next day, and the candidates who want to withdraw their nominations, for whatever reasons, can do so by October 20.

The poll panel has also issued strict instructions for tight security around the nomination centres. Gathering of people and supporters will be prohibited outside the centres, while those accompanying the candidate during nomination filing have been capped at five persons, including himself/herself. The entire nomination process will be recorded on camera.

The ECI has also deployed about 8,50,000 officials across the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. According to the Commission, these officials include 4,53,000 polling personnel, 2,50,000 police personnel, over 28,000 counting personnel, and 18,000 micro-observers.

In the first phase, polling will be held on November 6 and will comprise districts in North and South Bihar, including Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

Voting will take place in these constituencies from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Assembly elections in the state are being held in two phases. Polling for the second phase will take place on November 11, while counting of votes will be held on November 14.

--IANS