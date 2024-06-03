ECI
J·Jun 03, 2024, 03:58 pm
'Security Arrangements Made As Per Standards Of ECI For Votes Counting': SSP Dehradun
J·Mar 18, 2024, 11:44 am
EC orders removal of West Bengal DGP, Home Secretaries in 6 states to ensure fair elections
J·Sep 12, 2023, 07:13 am
EVM control units batteries in Bengal found malfunctioning, 20K new sought from
J·Aug 12, 2023, 12:17 am
ECI publishes final order on Assam delimitation; SC, ST reserved seats increased
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Shiv Sena' Party Name, 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol To Be Retained By Shinde Faction: ECI
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka CM: Government impartially investigating voters' list revision
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC tells Akhilesh Yadav to prove "deletion of Muslim, Yadav voters' names."
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP complains to ECI about BJD bribing Dhamnagar bypoll voters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ECI Launches Radio Series—‘Matdata Junction’ In Collaboration With All India Radio For Voter Awareness
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ECI Releases BLO e-Patrika To Establish Direct Communication With Booth Level Officers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ECI To Host Virtual Asian Regional Forum Meet On 'Making Our Elections Inclusive, Accessible And Participative'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC to examine Uddhav faction's plea against ECI proceedings to determine 'real' Shiv Sena
