Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik seeks ECI intervention for free & fair polls in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday sought the immediate intervention of Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure strict adherence to its norms for a free and fair election in Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Taking to his X handle, the BJD supremo on Monday noted that the hallmark of a true democracy lies in the conduct of free and fair elections. He alleged it came to light that in Nuapada, serious violations are taking place during the legally mandated silence period — 48 hours before polling.

As per the ECI guidelines, political leaders and campaigners from outside the constituency are required to leave the area once the silence period begins.

“Contrary to this, we have reliable information that leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside #Nuapada are freely moving around and attempting to influence voters through unfair means.

"Disturbingly, when Odisha BJD leaders have objected to these activities, they have been detained by the police,” alleged Patnaik.

“This clearly suggests that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party rather than upholding electoral neutrality. This situation strikes at the very core of democratic fairness and undermines public faith in the electoral process.

"Such actions, if allowed to continue, will cast a serious shadow on the integrity of the polls in Nuapada,” he further added.

It is pertinent here to mention that the BJD on Monday also submitted a petition before the Chief Electoral Office alleging that two local BJD leaders were illegally arrested by the police in Nuapada on false and fabricated charges peacefully protesting against the alleged distribution of cash by BJP agents, including persons from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, seeking to unduly influence voters, a grave violation of the Model Code of Conduct and election laws.

The BJD president urged the ECI to ensure the strict enforcement of its guidelines by the local administration in Nuapada.

“We therefore request the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) to: 1. Enforce the 48-hour silence period strictly. 2. Ensure that all non-local political leaders vacate the constituency as per ECI norms. 3. Direct the district administration and police to act impartially and uphold the sanctity of the election process,” Patnaik further added.

He said that it is the duty of every institution, especially the Election Commission, to protect the democracy in India from erosion.

--IANS

gyan/rad