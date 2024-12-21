India's Top Order Under Pressure: Jadeja Highlights Key Batting Concerns Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Melbourne: Ravindra Jadeja addressed the need for India's top order for the entire batting unit to perform collectively ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Except for the second-innings heroics during the series opener in Perth, India's top order has struggled against Australia's pace attack in Adelaide and Brisbane.

From the moment the series moved out of Perth, seasoned quick Josh Hazlewood's involvement has been limited due to injury. Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test and didn't take the field after sustaining an injury during the third Test of the series.

Despite Australia's lack of bowling resources, the Indian top order has failed to consistently deliver runs. After KL Rahul (77) and Yashasvi Jaiswal's (161) 201-run opening stand and Virat Kohli's unbeaten century in Perth, the top order has looked vulnerable.

Jaiswal has been Mitchell Starc's frequent victim, while Kohli has struggled with deliveries outside the off-stump. Rahul, however, has appeared the most composed of the three, particularly after his stylish 84 in the third Test.

"The top order needs to make runs. If the top order doesn't make runs, then definitely there is pressure on the middle and the lower order batters. The responsibility also increases. As a team, we need the top order to perform. As a batting unit, if everybody contributes, then the team will do well. We want the entire team to perform," Jadeja told reporters in Melbourne.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 before the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sean Abbott is likely to feature after Hazlewood's setback.

Australia has made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing Hazlewood's absence and the top-order issues. Sam Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the fourth Test.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)