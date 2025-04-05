Superman doesn't need bunch of robots: James Gunn's new video provokes debate on internet

Washington: James Gunn, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, has shared the highly anticipated 'Superman' footage online, just hours before the Disney/Marvel presentation at CinemaCon.

The video depicted a suffering Man of Steel being assisted by his dog and a squadron of robots, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The footage, which was initially showcased at CinemaCon on Tuesday, gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming DC Studios film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Gunn took to social media to share the footage, writing, "Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theaters July 11."

In the clip, a broken and battered Superman lies in the snow as he's pummeled even further by his over-enthusiastic dog Krypto, causing him to wince in pain. Krypto gamely drags him back to his Fortress of Solicitude.

There, Superman is assisted by a quartet of robotic caretakers who heal him with magnified sunlight, causing him to scream and writhe in agony. This is followed by a series of brief shots from the rest of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the video was unveiled, social media users reacted to it. There were different views- like if Superman is God-like or one that's more human and vulnerable? Do you want a Superman movie to be serious or one that is on the lighter side or comedic?

The comments on social media are as follows. "The real Superman doesn't need a bunch of robots to carry him over to a table to heal...and doesn't whine like a little bitch when the sun hits him," as per the outlet.

"How in the name of hell can anyone not like this preview? I'm convinced some people just like to rage hate. This looks so 'Superman' it's insane," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The footage showcases Superman's iconic dog, Krypto, and their heartwarming reunion. The scene also features Superman's Fortress of Solitude, where he is tended to by robots after being injured.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 11, marking the first DC Studios film under the new leadership of Peter Safran and James Gunn.

At CinemaCon, Gunn appeared alongside Safran, while stars David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) also took the stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANII)