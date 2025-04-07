India's "Jumping Jack" turns 83: Celebrating Jeetendra's birthday with his most iconic movies

New Delhi: Happy birthday to the legendary actor Jeetendra! Born on April 7, 1942, Jeetendra, known as the Jumping Jack of Indian cinema, has been a household name for over five decades.

With a career spanning over 200 films, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. As we celebrate his birthday, let's take a look at some of his most iconic roles that continue to entertain and inspire audiences to this day.

1. 'Humjoli' (1970)

This classic musical romance cemented Jeetendra's status as a leading man in Bollywood. His chemistry with co-star Leena Chandavarkar is still remembered fondly by fans. The song 'Dhal Gaya Din' from the movie is still one of the most iconic retro songs of all time.

2. 'Parichay' (1972)

Jeetendra's nuanced performance in this family drama earned him critical acclaim. The film's exploration of complex family relationships and social issues remains relevant even today. The song 'Musafir Hoon Yaaro' still adds to travel playlists of many travelholics who love Bollywood retro music.

3. 'Khudgarz' (1987)

This revenge drama showcased Jeetendra's ability to play complex, nuanced characters. His performance alongside co-stars Govinda and Shatrughan Sinha is still widely praised.

4. 'Tohfa' (1984)

This romantic comedy cemented Jeetendra's status as a versatile actor who could play both dramatic and lighthearted roles. His chemistry with co-star Sridevi and Jaya Prada is still remembered fondly by fans.

5. 'Himmatwala' (1983)

The film, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, was a commercial success. In Himmatwala, Jeetendra played the role of Ravi, a brave and fearless young man who takes on the villainous forces that threaten his family and community. The film's blend of action, comedy, and romance allowed Jeetendra to showcase his range as an actor. His chemistry with co-star Sridevi was particularly notable, and their on-screen romance added to the film's appeal.

6. 'Aulad' (1987)

Jeetendra's performance in this family drama earned him critical acclaim. The film, directed by Vijay Sadanah, explored themes of family, love, and sacrifice. In Aulad, Jeetendra played the role of Anand, a devoted father who struggles to provide for his family and ensure their well-being. The film's portrayal of Anand's journey, as he navigates the challenges of parenthood and societal expectations, was deeply moving and relatable.

Jeetendra's impact on Indian popular culture is undeniable. He has inspired generations of actors and filmmakers, and his films continue to be celebrated by audiences today. His legacy as a beloved actor and producer has left a lasting impact on the Indian film industry. (ANI)