Travis Scott India Tour: Second show added to rapper's Delhi schedule

New Delhi: There's great news for fans of Travis Scott in India as now one more show has been added to the rapper's Delhi schedule.

Initially planned as a one-night concert, the organisers announced on Saturday an additional show due to high demand.

"It's time for round 2. Tickets for the 19th Oct show are now LIVE! Head to BookMyShow asap to stand a chance to grab the tickets before they're gone #TravisScottIndia," a post on the official handle of BookMyShow Live read.



The American rapper Scott will now not only perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025, but also on October 19.

Tickets for the show went live on Saturday afternoon.

A BookMyShow spokesperson said, "The overwhelming response from fans across the country to Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour has marked a defining chapter in India's live entertainment story, as we gear up to bring two back-to-back shows to life in New Delhi on October 18th and 19th. Several fans logged in to BookMyShow on April 5th, eager to be a part of this iconic experience, with both stadium shows selling out within just three hours of going on sale. This phenomenal demand is a nod to the passionate Travis Scott fanbase, as it marks a defining moment in India's hip-hop journey, reaffirming the nation's growing presence on the global touring map."

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

One of the remarkable moments of Scott's 'Circus Maximus World Tour' came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.

As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. ... Make some noise for the greatest of all time."Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'.

Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation. (ANI)