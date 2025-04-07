Punjab FC announces squad for Dream Sports Championship National Finals

Mohali: Defending Champions Punjab FC (PFC) has announced its 22-member squad for the Dream Sports Championship Nationals Finals that will be played from April 8-15 at Goa. PFC are drawn in Group B along with Football 4 Change from Manipur, Goan side SESA Football Academy and English Championship side Norwich City FC.

Punjab FC beat East Bengal 1-0 in the 2024 finals at Cooperage Stadium with Arshvir Singh scoring the winning goal.

Punjab FC will be coached by Head Coach Ramesh Gangaram Bista and will include three junior internationals in the form of Vishal Yadav, Karish Soram and Usham Thoungamba Singh. Vishal also made his ISL debut this season, becoming the third youngest player in ISL history to make his debut.

Punjab FC qualified for the National Finals after topping Group A of the Delhi qualifier in dominant fashion beating 90 Minutes Football Academy, Delhi 13-0 and Zinc Football Academy, Rajasthan 1-0. The finals will be played on April 15 between the winners of both the Groups. Group A consists of Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Chennaiyin FC, Dempo Sports Club and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Punjab FC Squad for the Dream Sports Championship National Finals 2025

Goalkeepers: Vishwajeet Yadav, Md. Salik Sabbah

Defenders: Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Satnam Singh, Sachitanand Huidrom, Karish Soram, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Arjun, Ashish Lohar, Suraj Murmu, Telem Nungsiba Singh, Zoramdinthara

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Samuel Onthanglen Haokip, Sayonba Moirangthem, Lalgousem Tuboi, Rongdamlen Thanga Chiru, Masud Ali

Forwards: Sameer, Vishal Yadav, Vikash Kisku, Subham Gurung

Support Staff

Head Coach: Ramesh Gangaram Bista

Goalkeeping Coach: Vinay Singh

Physiotherapist: Madhav Katara

S&C Coach: Ravinder Chauhan

Team Manager: Kaustuv Kashyap

Punjab FC Fixtures

April 8: versus SESA FA - 5:30 PM, Utorda

April 10: versus Football 4 Change - 5:30 PM, Benaulim

April 12: versus Norwich City FC - 5:30 PM, Utorda.(ANI)