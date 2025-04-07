Paank condemns enforced disappearances of Baloch citizens amid growing human rights concerns

Quetta: In a strong condemnation of human rights violations in Balochistan, the Baloch National Movement's human rights department, Paank, has denounced the enforced disappearances of two Baloch individuals, Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, highlighting the plight of Baloch citizens in the region.

Paank accused the Pakistani forces of forcibly disappearing Kamar Baloch on March 7. According to Paank, Abdullah, a resident of Pidarank in Pasni, was abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on March 6.

Paank stated that those incidents were part of a disturbing pattern of human rights violations in the region, where individuals were targeted, abducted, and subjected to untold suffering without due process.

It called for the immediate release of Kamar Baloch and Abdullah and urged the Pakistani authorities to cease the practice of enforced disappearances, ensuring accountability and justice for the victims and their families.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearances of Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, son of Ali, in #Balochistan. On March 5, 2025, Kamar Baloch, son of Meer Sher Muhammad and a resident of the Pailar Jahao area in Awaran district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. The following day, on March 6, 2025, Abdullah, a resident of Pidarank in the Pasni area of Gwadar district, was also abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies."

"These incidents are part of a disturbing pattern of human rights violations in the region, where individuals are targeted, abducted, and subjected to untold suffering without due process. Paank calls for the immediate release of Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, and urges the Pakistani authorities to cease the practice of enforced disappearances, ensuring accountability and justice for the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the Baloch people in their struggle for fundamental rights and dignity," it added.

Balochistan faces numerous challenges, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, journalists and civilians. According to reports, these acts have increased since the early 2000s following the escalating wars over conflicts linked to the Baloch nationalist movements demanding enhanced autonomy and access to resources.

Several media reports claimed that disappeared families receive harassment and intimidation when approaching the justice systems, and there are many unreported cases through fear and shame. Human rights groups have reported thousands of similar cases, indicating a culture of impunity where perpetrators go unpunished.

The phenomenon fuels mistrust between the population and the state, further contributing to unrest. According to Baloch activists and human rights organizations, most victims are never found, leaving families in despair and uncertainty while demands for accountability and transparency grow with international attention. (ANI)