Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Kharge, Rahul to Apologize at Ambedkar Memorial

Bhopal: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a potshot at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ahead of their visit to Indore's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chouhan accused the Congress party of consistently insulting Ambedkar and failing to honour his legacy during their rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan advised Kharge and Gandhi to apologise before Babasaheb's memorial.

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, "Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, you both are coming to Mhow today; do visit the grand memorial at the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mhow, which has been built by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Along with this, also apologise by closing your eyes in front of Baba Saheb's memorial because you and your party always insulted Baba Saheb. After independence, Congress governments ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but Congress neither held any event at his birthplace nor thought about building a memorial."

He claimed that the Congress party had stopped the construction of the memorial when they came to power, but the BJP government completed it when they returned to office.

"When the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, the then Chief Minister Late Sundar Lal Patwa ji performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the memorial in Mhow. After that, the Congress government came to power and the work was stopped there. Then again the BJP government came and I became the Chief Minister, then we built a divine and grand memorial in honour of Baba Saheb," he further wrote.

The Union Minister also highlighted the BJP government's efforts to organiSe the Ambedkar Mahakumbh in Madhya Pradesh, which attracts thousands of followers of Ambedkar. The event provides a platform for people to pay their respects to Ambedkar and celebrate his legacy.

"Now Ambedkar Mahakumbh is organized in Madhya Pradesh, in which thousands of followers of Baba Saheb participate and the Bharatiya Janata Party government makes proper arrangements for them including their stay, lodging and food," he added.

Notably, Congress is holding a massive 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indore's Mhow on Monday in which prominent Congress leaders across the country are participating in it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the rally and will address a public gathering on the occasion. (ANI)