Maaya Rajeshwaran Sets Sights on Junior Grand Slams, Joins Billie Jean King Cup

Pune: After her sensational semifinal run at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Mumbai Open, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran joins the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group 1 as a reserve player.

The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), will organize the Billie Jean King Cup, which will take place at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex from April 8 to April 12, according to a press release.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Maaya highlighted her goals for the year, stating, "My main goal for this year is to play the junior grand slams while also playing in the women's category. Hopefully, I can win a junior slam in the coming years, that is my mid-term goal."

The 15-year-old also spoke about her recent achievements at the Mumbai Open (a tournament also organized by the MSLTA) that catapulted her into the national spotlight. "The wildcard opportunity for the Mumbai Open was something special. The funny thing is that was not even part of the plan for me. It was MSLTA and Sunder Iyer, sir, who gave me a wildcard opportunity, and I'm grateful for that", she said.

"As soon as I got the wildcard, I knew how good the opportunity was. Even after I won the first match, I was happy with the way I played, but I was not satisfied with winning a match because the ultimate goal was qualification", Maaya added.

Entering the tournament as a wildcard, Maaya Rajeshwaran went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world. Reflecting on her performance, she mentioned, "I am happy that it was a very good run. At this point in my career, I am at a transition phase from juniors to women's and that tournament really helped me with a breakthrough. So, I'm very happy with that."

Sharing her excitement ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup taking place in Pune, Maaya stated, "I am really happy that this is happening in our country. It's my first time on the Indian team. For every athlete that plays a sport, their first goal is to play for the country. I have been part of a lot of junior teams before, but playing in the women's team is the actual goal. So, I am delighted that I am part of the team and I am thankful that the association selected me. Hopefully, we will do well. I would also request everyone to come watch and support us because that makes a huge difference", she concluded. (ANI)