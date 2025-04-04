HMEL crosses landmark milestone of 2 million tonne Polymer sales during FY25

New Delhi: Oil refining and petrochemical company HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) said in a statement on Friday that it achieved a 2 million tonne polymer sale during the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, surpassing its own expectations.

HMEL had undertaken a massive USD 3 billion expansion in the field of petrochemicals, increasing its polypropylene capacity to 1.0 million tonnes per annum and adding a polyethylene capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, catering to the major application segments.

This was the first full year of operations of the new plant featuring pioneering technologies from world-class licensors.

"Reaching this milestone underscores our commitment to understanding and meeting our customers' unique needs," said Prabh Das, MD and CEO, HMEL.

"This achievement reflects our ability to innovate and deliver value to our esteemed customers, while advancing safe, sustainable, and economical polymer solutions that reduce India's import dependency and support the Make in India initiative," Das added.

The company statement added that the key to HMEL's success has been its focus on building strong, long-term relationships with customers, among others.

By understanding the latent customer requirements for niche applications--ranging from automotive and industrial manufacturing to specialized chemicals and high-performance materials--HMEL said it has been able to create tailored solutions.

Looking forward, HMEL remains focused on maintaining its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence.

The company said it plans to continue investing in research and development to stay ahead of industry advancements and meet its customers' evolving needs.

HCPL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore - part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group.

Both the joint venture partners hold a stake of 49 per cent each in the company, the balance 2 per cent is held by Indian financial institutions.

HMEL owns and operates an integrated refinery-petrochemical complex 'Guru Gobind Singh Refinery' at Bathinda, Punjab comprising of an 11.3 million tonne per annum crude oil refinery and a 1.2 million tonne per annum multi-feed cracker along with 1.2 million tonne per annum polyethylene (PE) and 1.0 million tonne per annum Polypropylene (PP) plants.

Additionally, it also operates a 1,017 km long crude pipeline from Gujarat to Punjab along with associated facilities. (ANI)