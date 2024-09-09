Mallikarjun Kharge
J·Sep 09, 2024, 09:27 am
"PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable": Mallikarjun Kharge
J·Aug 29, 2024, 06:18 am
"We need to ensure equal rights to daughters, not Beti Bachao": Congress criticises govt on 'women safety' norms
J·Aug 09, 2024, 08:41 am
SP MP Jaya Bachan demands apology from Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar
J·Jul 24, 2024, 07:25 am
"Outrageous allegation," says Nirmala Sitharaman as opposition protest budget and labels it "discriminatory"
J·Jul 24, 2024, 05:32 am
INDIA bloc protests at Parliament over "discriminatory" Union Budget
J·Jul 18, 2024, 01:46 pm
"Derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, another instance of how Modi govt has systematically jeopardised rail safety": Mallikarjun Kharge
J·Jul 03, 2024, 06:57 am
Rajya Sabha condoles loss of lives in Hathras stampede
J·Jun 29, 2024, 08:27 am
Rescue mission didn't succeed due to high water levels in Shyok River: Indian Army on Ladakh accident that killed 5 soldiers
J·Jun 19, 2024, 09:42 am
Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday
J·Jun 09, 2024, 06:27 am
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives invite for swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:41 pm
Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson
J·Jun 01, 2024, 01:26 pm
"INDIA bloc will win over 295 seats...": Kharge exudes confidence following Opposition meet
J·May 31, 2024, 09:03 am
"If you have faith in God then do it at your home": Kharge on PM Modi's meditation in Kanniyakumari
J·May 24, 2024, 12:13 pm
PM's charge that Congress will run bulldozer on Ram temple 'complete lie': Kharge
J·May 19, 2024, 02:24 pm
Kharge's posters defaced in front of Bengal Congress HQ after his snub at Adhir
J·May 18, 2024, 07:44 am
Modi inciting people, dividing society, alleges Kharge; Uddhav Thackeray says 'acche din' coming after June 4
