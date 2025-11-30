PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge to be invited to Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (IANS) The Telangana government has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City here.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet personally with the three leaders to extend the invitation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the government has decided to invite national and international representatives to the two-day event.

To make the global summit a big success, the government will also invite Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields.

State ministers and high-ranking officials will extend invitations to the noted personalities in various disciplines. An invitation committee will be appointed for this purpose. A special website will also be set up under the auspices of the invitation committee.

The invitation committee will oversee the arrangements to extend the invitations, the arrival of the guests, and provide them with adequate facilities. The invitation committee will be coordinated by special chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh.

The Chief Minister will monitor the details of the invitations through the dashboard. The government has already sent invitations to 4,500 representatives from various sectors, of which 1,000 have already confirmed their arrival, said Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary to the government.

The state government will unveil the "Telangana Rising 2047" vision document at the global summit.

The Chief Minister told media persons on Sunday that the government prepared the vision document from the lessons of the past experiences and dedicated it to the future generations.

"We will strengthen the state's economy by providing job opportunities to our youth with the help of giant companies in the world,” he said.

He stated that vision and strategy are the focal points in the document by involving lakhs of people as partners in the development of the State. The government is preparing the document in collaboration with organisations such as NITI Aayog and ISB. The teams are already analysing each aspect in depth and finalising sector-wise plans.

Stating that the state is being divided into three parts, the CM said that the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) will be promoted for the overall development. CM Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the increasing pollution in the Metropolitan cities and emphasised that the fast-growing Greater Hyderabad will be developed as a pollution-free city.

The state government envisaged plans to convert the Core Urban Region (CURE) into a service sector and shift the pollution-emitting industries from the core region. Musi Rejuvenation Project and Metro Rail expansion are also part of the development of the core urban region.

The proposed Regional Ring Road, outside the ORR, covering 360 km, will be developed as a Peri Urban Region Economic (PURE) zone. Bharat Future City, Greenfield Highway Bullet Train and connectivity to Machilipatnam will be developed in the region.

