Madhya Pradesh politics
J·May 02, 2024, 02:57 pm
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sans Indore candidate, Congress urges voters to hit NOTA
J·Apr 03, 2024, 07:29 am
MP: Damoh Congress candidate tears up while campaigning, BJP rival calls it "political stunt"
J·Feb 27, 2024, 10:37 am
Congress leader Kamal Nath says buzz of his switch over created by media
J·Feb 17, 2024, 01:39 pm
Can 'third son' of Indira Gandhi ever leave party? Madhya Pradesh Congress chief on Kamal Nath's BJP switch talk
J·Dec 16, 2023, 02:48 pm
Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP Congress chief, Umang Singhar to be CLP
J·Nov 22, 2023, 12:14 pm
BJP hits back at Rahul over his 'Panauti' remark, calls him 'slow-witted'
J·Sep 30, 2023, 12:35 pm
“Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption, farmers not given right price”: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP governments
J·Sep 28, 2023, 09:41 am
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at MP Government, calls out injustice to women in state
J·Sep 25, 2023, 09:15 am
8 booked in clash between two factions in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari
J·Sep 25, 2023, 08:31 am
PM Modi reaches Jamboree Maidan in MP's Bhopal, to address mega meet of BJP workers
J·Sep 04, 2023, 11:35 am
Congress appoints 3 members, including Arun Yadav as special invitee to screening committee for MP assembly polls
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rahul Gandhi's BJY is set to enter Madhya Pradesh politics
