Former MP CM Uma Bharti proposes to give one cow to each 'Ladli Behna' scheme beneficiary

Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti said on Wednesday that cow conservation and alcohol prohibition should be linked together to promote cow milk consumption across the state.

BJP leader Bharti noted that she would run a campaign in the state to encourage people to drink cow milk instead of consuming alcohol.

She asserted that the decision will encourage people for rearing cows following which milk production will already increase.

She made this statement during a programme - 'Gau Samvardhan' (Cow Conservation) in Bhopal.

The event was organised by an NGO know as Maa Beti Bai Foundation.

"We will run a campaign to encourage people for cow conservation and discourage them for consuming alcohol. We have to increase the number of cows in every home in the state," BJP leader Bharti said while talking to media persons after participating in the event.

Meanwhile, she also proposed that the state government should provide at least one cow to every Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

"The step (providing cows) to the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme will help to increase their income from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000-10,000 per month. And they would become self-reliant," BJP leader Bharti said.

Highlighting the importance of expanding cattle resources, she noted that the current cow population in India stands at nearly one for every seven people.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Bharti also praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his efforts to promote animal husbandry to boost milk production and ensure financial benefits for farmers.

--IANS

pd/khz