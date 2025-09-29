LoP Umang Singhar raises questions before CM chairs meeting to select new head of MPHRC

Bhopal, Sep 29 (IANS) A committee, consisting of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar is all set to hold a meeting to mull over the appointment of the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and its two members on Monday.

However, before this crucial meeting is scheduled to be held at the Chief Minister's residence at 4 P.M., Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar, who will also be attending the meeting, has levelled some serious allegations against the BJP government in the state.

Congress leader Singhar has raised 11 points that he said need to be discussed during the meeting, including allegations that the government conducted the process for selection of SHCR's members in "secret" and "favouring" some individual members.

The other key issues Singhar pointed out before the meeting takes place, includes demand for equal representation from all sections of society and pushing some individual members for another term in the State Human Rights Commission.

"The Human Rights Commission is the temple of justice and it's foundation is laid in our Constitution. I hope that the Chief Minister will ensure justice for the rights of the people of the state during selection of its members and Chairperson," Singhar told IANS.

The development has come as the tenure of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) Acting Chairperson Rajiv Tandon ended on last Friday. Therefore, the committee led by CM Yadav, Speaker and LoP in the state Assembly will appoint a new Chairperson and some other members.

According to information, there are more than 4,500 complaints pending before the MP Human Rights Commission.

After the tenure of Manohar Mamtani as Chairman of the MPHRC ended, nobody was appointed in his place. A member of the commission, Rajiv Tandon, was appointed its Acting Chairman.

Sources told IANS that the name of Principal Secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh, who is scheduled to retire from the post by September 30, is among the contenders racing to become the new Chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission.

