‘Minor differences, but fought together for Congress ideology’: Digvijaya Singh after meeting Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh met senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and held a closed-door meeting following the controversy between the two political stalwarts over the fall of the Congress government in the state in 2020.

“Kamal Nath ji and I have shared nearly 50 years of familial ties. Our political journeys have seen ups and downs, which is only natural. Throughout our careers, we have stood united in the Congress party, fighting ideological battles together, and we will continue to do so,” the former Chief Minister posted on X.

He emphasised that there have been minor differences, but never any discord of heart.

“We met yesterday. Both of us have been given ample opportunities by the Congress leadership and have always received the love of the people. Going forward, we will continue to serve the public under the leadership of the Congress party,” the former Chief Minister said.

However, Kamal Nath has not yet made any statement regarding his meeting with Digvijaya Singh.

Last month, during an interview, Digvijaya Singh had said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in the BJP and serving as Union Minister, had some personal issues with the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath, which led to the collapse of the Congress government.

"I am often blamed for the fall of the Congress government in 2020, but the truth is that I continuously worked to save the government. I had even timely warned about the possibility of such a crisis (fall of government. There was no ideological clash but instead a clash of personalities (between Nath and Scindia)," Digvijaya Singh had said.

Responding to Digvijaya Singh's claim, Kamal Nath had said, "I just want to say that there is no benefit in digging up old matters. But it’s true that, apart from personal ambitions, Jyotiraditya Scindia felt that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh. In the same resentment, he broke away the Congress MLAs and toppled our government."

Notably, the Congress had returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years under the leadership of former Union minister and then state party chief Kamal Nath in December 2018.

The government, which relied on the support of seven MLAs - four independents, two from the BSP and one from the SP - lasted 15 months before 22 Congress legislators loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and the Vidhan Sabha to join the BJP.

