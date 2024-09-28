BJP government
There have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh in last seven and half years: CM Yogi in Haryana
Country experiencing political stability, assertive foreign policy for first time in 60 years: Amit Shah
Aug 31, 2024, 07:46 AM
EC seeks report on SP's complaint of bias in posting of officials ahead of UP Assembly bypolls
Aug 24, 2024, 02:55 PM
Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme providing Assured Pension, Assured Family Pension
Aug 24, 2024, 10:28 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' after she praising PM Modi, CM Yogi
Jul 02, 2024, 12:25 PM
"Third term means we will work three times faster": PM Modi
Jun 27, 2024, 09:03 AM
Sengol finds prominence in Parliament amid political controversy; Samajwadi Party calls it "Raja ka Danda"
Jun 12, 2024, 06:48 AM
Protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' will be govt's priority, says CM-designate Mohan Majhi
Jun 05, 2024, 07:34 AM
Nitish Kumar shares same flight with I.N.D.I.A. bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav, sparks off speculations
May 19, 2024, 12:32 PM
Mayawati accuses Samajwadi Party of ending reservation in promotions for Dalits, Adivasis
May 18, 2024, 12:06 PM
"Pakistan is roaming with begging bowl, enemies tremble due to our 'dhaakad' govt": PM Modi
Apr 23, 2024, 11:26 AM
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress will do 'X-ray' of wealth, distribute it to 'select' people, says PM Modi
Apr 21, 2024, 08:07 AM
Centre conspiring against elected CM, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj amid over Arvind Kejriwal's diabetes treatment
Mar 12, 2024, 09:50 AM
CAA is unconstitutional and discriminatory, says Mamata
Feb 19, 2024, 12:31 PM
Aadhaar cards of SC, STs, minorities getting deactivated before LS polls: Mamata
Feb 10, 2024, 01:41 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die