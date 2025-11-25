Gehlot govt leaked 17 out of 19 papers: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a sharp counterattack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, asserting that the previous Congress government had “crushed the dreams of the youth” by allowing unprecedented irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Citing Gehlot’s tenure, Sharma remarked, “The Gehlot government crushed the dreams of the youth, leaking 17 out of 19 papers. Officers from his government’s tenure are also working in our government, but papers are not being leaked.”

He said this clearly shows that the issue was not with the officers, but with the system and intent of the previous government.

Sharma emphasised that, in contrast, the BJP government had ensured transparent recruitment processes. Referring to the recently announced RAS results, he highlighted that the selection of a candidate from a poor farming and labourer family reflects the fairness and merit-based system under his administration.

“During the Gehlot government, relatives of politicians used to pass,” he alleged, claiming that the new government had restored trust in the recruitment process.

Presenting what he described as the government’s “23-month report card,” Sharma said that the administration had worked with a clear roadmap, focusing on employment, development, and welfare schemes.

He reiterated that the government was fulfilling its promise of providing millions of jobs to the youth and that recruitment drives were being conducted with unprecedented transparency.

Addressing farmers, the Chief Minister referred to the Kisan Samman Nidhi, stating that farmers no longer had to chase officials for updates.

Instead, he said, their mobile phones now ring when the honorarium arrives, symbolising the ease and efficiency brought about by direct benefit transfers.

Sharma added that the development work currently visible in Pali was just a glimpse of greater efforts underway across the state.

He praised MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat for his contributions to strengthening medical education and improving road connectivity in the region.

The Chief Minister concluded by asserting that the government had taken significant steps for youth, farmers, women, and marginalised sections, and that the pace of development initiated in the last twenty-three months would continue in the coming years.

--IANS

arc/dan