'Gehlot govt failed to implement even 40-pc of budget announcements': Rajasthan minister hits back at LoP Jully

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham on Wednesday strongly refuted the statements made by Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully, terming them misleading and based on incorrect facts.

He said that Jully had conveniently forgotten his own tenure as a minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, during which Rajasthan witnessed a collapse of law and order, leaving the common people distressed.

Jully has recently claimed that the Rajasthan government has only "false figures to count".

Bedham stated that the Congress government had failed to implement even 40 per cent of its budget announcements, yet its leaders continue to mislead the public through press conferences.

He said the Congress avoided meaningful debate in the Assembly because it is frustrated by the development work being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and cannot tolerate Rajasthan’s rapid progress.

"They have no answer when five years of Congress rule is compared with two years of the BJP government," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the present government, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has significantly increased electricity production in the state and invited entrepreneurs from India and abroad under the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative to generate employment.

Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 8 lakh crore have been implemented, paving the way for large-scale investment and economic growth.

Bedham said that during the Congress regime, gang wars were rampant, corruption was at its peak, and incidents of robbery and burglary were on the rise, while the government failed to take effective action.

"The Congress worked to push Rajasthan towards backwardness," he said. He further stated that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has put Rajasthan firmly on the path of development by ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister, he said, is working tirelessly to realise the vision of a developed Rajasthan, inspired by the principle of ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ and guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bedham also highlighted the government’s pro-farmer and pro-poor initiatives, stating that while the Congress exploited farmers, the present government has provided a Rs 150 bonus on wheat and increased assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

Old-age pensions have been increased to support senior citizens, and efforts are being made to make Rajasthan crime-free, ensure adequate water supply, promote industrial growth, and establish the state as a leader in electricity production.

Concluding his statement, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the Chief Minister is committed to making Rajasthan self-reliant and developed, and advised the Leader of the Opposition to stop misleading the people of Rajasthan with false and baseless statements.

