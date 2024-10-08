Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq
Bitcoin bribe worth $73 million lands Russian investigator in jail
Poll finds Harris rising as she challenges Trump on change
Police chase koala through Sydney train station
Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
RBI may shift monetary stance to 'Neutral'; rate cuts likely by December 2024: Nuvama
Cement prices will be hiked and demand will grow in H2FY25 : Centrum report
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
It feels great: Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'
Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award
70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh gets teary-eyed as she receives Best Actress Award
Actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says "Hate breeds enmity"
Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch
Home
>
Sports
>
Cricket
Cricket
T
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
The Hawk
·
Oct 08, 2024, 03:21 PM
T
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
The Hawk
·
Oct 08, 2024, 01:40 PM
T
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
The Hawk
·
Oct 07, 2024, 01:34 PM
T
Sanath Jayasuriya appointed head coach of Sri Lanka men's cricket team
The Hawk
·
Oct 07, 2024, 08:46 AM
T
ICC Women's T20 WC: Devine's fifty powers NZ to 160/4 against India
The Hawk
·
Oct 04, 2024, 03:51 PM
T
Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...: Rohit Sharma recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC
The Hawk
·
Oct 03, 2024, 02:00 PM
T
RCB should take this chance...: Kaif on Rohit Sharma's possible availability in IPL 2024 auction
The Hawk
·
Oct 03, 2024, 11:42 AM
T
Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association: Sources
The Hawk
·
Oct 03, 2024, 07:10 AM
T
ICC Rankings: Bumrah becomes number 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal, Virat make big gains
The Hawk
·
Oct 02, 2024, 08:35 AM
T
Jaiswal, Siraj secure 'Fielder of the Series' medal following India's win over Bangladesh
The Hawk
·
Oct 02, 2024, 06:05 AM
T
Kanpur Test: Jaiswal's fifty guides India to victory, India win series against Bangladesh 2-0
The Hawk
·
Oct 01, 2024, 09:16 AM
T
Not Kohli or Bumrah, bowling coach Morne Morkel names India's X-Factor player
The Hawk
·
Sep 30, 2024, 04:15 PM
T
Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian bowler to pick 300 Test wickets
The Hawk
·
Sep 30, 2024, 08:45 AM
T
Mohammad Yousuf resigns from Pakistan selection committee, set to focus on batting coach role
The Hawk
·
Sep 29, 2024, 11:34 AM
T
IPL implements two-year ban for players declaring unavailability after auction, lauds Irfan Pathan
The Hawk
·
Sep 29, 2024, 07:47 AM