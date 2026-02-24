Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Prediction, Match 46, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England have become the first team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Now three spots are up for grab. From Group 2, one more team will make it through, except England. The next game will determine the first team to be eliminated from the competition. Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be facing each other in the upcoming contest.

This contest will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25 (Wednesday), starting at 7 PM IST. Sri Lanka had a tough Super 8 game against England, and they were swept away by 51 runs. That means they will have to win their remaining two games to make it through. New Zealand's game against Pakistan was completely rained out. They shared one point with Pakistan and need to win their remaining two games to qualify for the semis.

SL vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Match 46, Super 8

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 25, 2026 (Wednesday)

SL vs NZ: Head-to-Head: SL (9) – NZ (16)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other 28 times in T20 internationals. New Zealand have an upper hand with 16 wins, while Sri Lanka have nine wins, whereas the other three games ended with no results.

SL vs NZ: Pitch Report

The wicket at R. Premadasa Stadium is a sluggish wicket, which is expected to slow down as the ball gets old. This is a patchy wicket, where the ball will grip more. Both teams will hope that the toss can end in their favor, as batting first can be an advantage. The average score here is around 165-175.

SL vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy with the humidity index crossing 80 percent. The temperature will decline to 26°C, with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h.

SL vs NZ: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, NR

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, L

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: K. Mishara, P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis, D. Wellalage, D. Shanaka (c), D. Hemantha, M. Theekshana, D. Chameera, D. Madushanka

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), R. Ravindra, F. Allen, G. Phillips, M. Chapman, M. Santner (c), D. Mitchell, J. Neesham, I. Sodhi, M. Henry, L. Ferguson

SL vs NZ: Players to Watch out for

New Zealand: Tim Seifert has been the top performer for New Zealand at the top. His ability to score against spin will come in handy in this game.

Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage has been an underrated performer for Sri Lanka. He has the second-most wickets for Sri Lanka this edition and has also scored crucial runs.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams will be under pressure of elimination. But it is all about good combination, performance, and luck. Sri Lanka depend a lot on Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. One of these two needs to take a long. The middle order needs to fire because they have a contest against New Zealand, who have several power hitters.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert make a strong opening pair. Then, Chapman, Phillips, Mitchell, and Neesham are there in the middle order. Sri Lanka are already struggling in death overs, which they need to plan well for. But overall, New Zealand have a good combination, and they are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!