Australia vs Oman Prediction, Match 40, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Australia have had a horrible time since they landed on the subcontinent a month or two ago. They were clean swept by Pakistan in the T20I series, and it was followed by the worst campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 that they could have ever imagined. Australia only won one game against Ireland, but it was followed by shocking defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Captain Mitchell Marsh's return did strengthen the batting unit in the previous game.

But their players are looking clueless in these conditions, and they have paid for it, suffering an early exit. Australia will be facing Oman in the final game of the league stage. This contest will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 20 (Friday) at 7 PM IST. The result won't change anything in this tournament, but Australia will look to end this poor campaign with a win.

AUS vs OMN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Australia vs Oman, Match 40

· Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 20, 2026 (Friday)

AUS vs OMN: Head-to-Head: AUS (1) – OMN (0)

Australia and Oman have played one game, during the T20 World Cup 2024. Australia won that game by 39 runs.

AUS vs OMN: Pitch Report

The wicket at Pallekele Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side. The last game here was washed out, and there has been continuous rain in Pallekele. Hence, there is a possibility that we might see a rain-hit game or shortened match, which makes the decision of bowling first an advantage. It will be tough for batters, and bowlers will have a major role here.

AUS vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Pallekele indicates strong chances of rain with a 99 percent humidity index. The temperature is expected to be around 26°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

AUS vs OMN: Last Five Results

Oman: W, W, L, L, L

Australia: L, L, W, L, L

Australia vs Oman: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (c), T. Head, C. Green, T. David, J. Inglis (wk), M. Stoinis, G. Maxwell, C. Connolly, X. Bartlett, N. Ellis, A. Zampa

Oman: A. Kaleem, J. Singh (c), H. Mirza, A. Odedara, MD Nadeem, J. Ramanandi, V. Shukla (wk), N. Khan, S. Mehmood, S. Faisal, S. Ahmed

AUS vs OMN: Players to Watch out for

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood has been a consistent Omani player this edition. He has been brilliant with the ball and has also scored crucial runs. He is a utility player for Oman.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh is known for his aggressive template at the top, and he showed it against Sri Lanka. Oman have an inexperienced attack, and Marsh can tear their bowling apart.

Australia vs Oman Today’s Match Prediction: Australia have lost two games on the bounce, but it is very rare that they lose three consecutive matches in an ICC event. So, if somehow Oman can produce something extraordinarily performative, it will be history. But it looks almost impossible. These Omani players are not full-time cricketers and don't have experience handling pressure situations.

That makes them vulnerable to facing bigger opposition. Australia have been poor with their form, but there is no way you can rule them out in this contest. They have a strong batting unit, which can take advantage of the inexperienced bowling unit of Oman. Hence, Australia will be clear favorites to win this game.

