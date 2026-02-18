Australia vs India Prediction 2nd T20I, India Women tour of Australia 2026

India Women were confident before landing in Australia but they have certainly impressed everyone with the way they performed in Sydney. They outplayed the hosts and used the conditions well. Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Thakur set the tone with the ball and used the swinging conditions accurately. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. have a lead now and they will aim to close out the deal with another win.

The second T20I between Australia Women and India Women will be live from Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 19 (Thursday) at 1:45 PM IST. Sophie Molineux had a defeat to start her captaincy debut. If she loses her debut series, it will be a big pressure on her before heading into ODIs and Tests. But it has always been a challenge for any team to beat Australia in consecutive games, and that too in Australia, which is even tougher.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

· Series : India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

· Match : Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I

· Venue : Manuka Oval, Canberra

Manuka Oval, Canberra · Time : 1:45 PM IST

· Date : February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (26) – IND-W (8)

India stretched their winning tally to 8 wins against this opposition in women's T20Is. Australia are still leading by a big margin as they have won 26 out of 34 T20Is.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

Manuka Oval is expected to be a good bowling unit. The wicket here generally has grass, which produces seam and swing movement early on. But as seen in the BBL, the wicket was good for batting. So, we might see the surface improving with time, which will make the chase a better option.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Canberra is very clear, and the humidity is to be around 25 and 35 percent. The temperature is likely to be at 31°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, W, W, W, W

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, L

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: P. Litchfield, B. Mooney (wk), G. Voll, E. Perry, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, N. Carey, G. Wareham, S. Molineux (c), K. Garth, D. Brown

India Women: S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Reddy, K. Gaud, S. Patil, S. Charani, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: Shafali Verma is probably the biggest threat for Australia. If she gets a start, India always do well with the bat. That is her impact on this team.

Australia Women: Australia have several proven batting stars. But the experience Beth Mooney has is that she has been performing consistently at different levels. Hence, she will be the one to watch out for.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: The result of the first game has strengthened India's chances for the second game. They showed that if given a sniff, they can take down Australia as well. It looked like Australia took this Indian side a bit lightly. They paid the price for that and were bowled out for just 133 runs.

Though fans expect Australia to bounce back. They would have noticed the error they made and will be looking to address it. The batting units of both sides are full of superstars. But it will always come down to the bowling unit. The team that bats second will have an edge. But we believe India Women will start this game as favorites.

