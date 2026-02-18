West Indies vs Italy Prediction, Match 37, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The last time India hosted the T20 World Cup, it was West Indies that won the title. And once again, West Indies have shown the spark in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. So, can they surprise everyone once again? West Indies have made it to the Super 8 and have been undefeated in their group. West Indies are scheduled to take on Italy in the next game.

This match will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 19 (Thursday) at 11 AM IST. West Indies have always had a powerful batting unit, but their bowlers have started contributing. That has put them in a very good position. Shai Hope and co. will have a chance to test their combination ahead of the next round. Italy have produced spirited performances and have looked good. They will be ready for this challenge as well.

WI vs ITA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : West Indies vs Italy, Match 37

· Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

WI vs ITA: Head-to-Head: WI (0) – ITA (0)

The match between these two sides in Kolkata will be the maiden meeting between West Indies and Italy.

WI vs ITA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Gardens has been good for batting. It is pretty flat, and batters will love to bat here. It is a six-hitting venue because of the short dimensions, and it will also offer a fast outfield. If West Indies bat first, we might see a score of 200 as well.

WI vs ITA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

WI vs ITA: Weather Report

The weather forecast shows clear and sunny conditions in Kolkata, where the highest temperature will be around 32°C. The moderate wind speed will be 8 km/h with 22 percent humidity.

WI vs ITA: Last Five Results

Italy: L, W, L, W, L

West Indies: L, W, W, W, W

West Indies vs Italy: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: B. King, S. Hope (c) (wk), S. Rutherford, S. Hetmyer, R. Chase, M. Forde, R. Powell, J. Holder, A. Hosein, G. Motie, S. Joseph

Italy: J. Mosca, H. Manenti (c), A. Mosca, B. Manenti, JJ Smuts, M. Campopiano, G. Meade (wk), G. Stewart, J. Singh, C. Kalugamage, A. Hasan

WI vs ITA: Players to Watch out for

Italy: Ben Manenti has been the best player for Italy in this tournament. He has two fifties in three innings and has also taken crucial wickets with the ball.

West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer has been in great form, and he is making sure that West Indies get to a good score by taking the innings together. His ability to hit sixes makes him a clear threat.

West Indies vs Italy Today’s Match Prediction: Italy have players that can surprise West Indies. But it needs consistent performances from them. Secondly, Italy have lacked in their bowling department, especially in the death overs. If they can restrict the West Indian batting to a chaseable score, they can upset them surely.

But with the form and current momentum, West Indies will be favorites going into this game. Their batters are scoring runs, and bowlers have found the right time. Their spinners are on point, making sure that the opposition doesn't get away easily. All these factors make him favorites here.

