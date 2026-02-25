West Indies vs South Africa Prediction, Match 47, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The stakes will be very high as two undefeated sides are ready to collide in the upcoming Super 8 clash. The two-time champion, West Indies, seem to have found their form back at the right time. They were always a dangerous T20I side because of so many power hitters in their ranks. But this edition, they have managed to perform well with the ball as well. With the most wickets in the powerplay in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies are very close to making it to the semis.

They will take on South Africa, who are in red-hot form also. This contest will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium on February 26 (Thursday) at 3 PM IST. South Africa are coming off a dominating win over India in Ahmedabad. They outplayed the top-ranked T20I team and didn't let them come in the game. That must have boosted them with a lot of confidence, and they will come hard here. Whoever wins this game will pretty much confirm a place in the semis.

WI vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : West Indies vs South Africa, Match 47, Super 8

· Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 25, 2026 (Thursday)

WI vs SA: Head-to-Head: WI (15) – SA (14)

The upcoming game will be the 30th meeting between these two T20I sides. West Indies have managed to take a small lead with 15 wins, and South Africa have been victorious 14 times in total.

WI vs SA: Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the best venues for the batters. The wicket has good bounce and pace, which works well for the modern-day batters. However, the wicket will grip more in the lateral stages, and cutters or slower ones will be more effective. Hence, it is wise to bat first here.

WI vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

WI vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday afternoon shows sunny conditions in Ahmedabad. The highest temperature will be around 34°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h and 28 percent humidity.

WI vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W

West Indies vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: B. King, S. Hope (c) (wk), R. Powell, S. Hetmyer, R. Shepherd, S. Rutherford, J. Holder, M. Forde, A. Hosein, G. Motie, S. Joseph

South Africa: A. Markram (c), R. Rickelton, Q. de Kock (wk), D. Brevis, D. Miller, T. Stubbs, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi

WI vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Shimron Hetmyer has been the best batter for West Indies. He is not just scoring runs, but he is scoring runs at a higher strike rate, which puts pressure on the opposition. So, his wicket will be crucial.

West Indies: For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has an incredible record against West Indies, including two T20I centuries. He loves this opposition and will be eager to produce a match-winning knock.

West Indies vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: West Indies have been in red-hot form, and their performance in recent matches has been pretty accurate. Their bowling was their secondary strength, but the West Indian bowlers are loving Indian pitches, and they are performing pretty well. That has made them a good side. With the bat, Hope, Hetmyer, and Rutherford are all in great form. So, as a unit, they are making their mark on the field. South Africa have also clicked all boxes.

Against India, their top three were dismissed cheaply, and they got major contributions from Miller, Brevis, and Stubbs against a strong Indian bowling. Then, their bowlers bowled according to the plans and executed them well. They are also in great form. But one major thing that can go in their favor is the conditions. They have played four games at this venue, whereas West Indies will play their first here. That is why South Africa will start this game as favorites.

