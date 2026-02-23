AUS-W vs IND-W Prediction 1st ODI, India Women tour of Australia 2026

The action in the T20I series between Australia Women and India Women was at its peak as two heavyweights took on each other. India Women came out victorious, with Smriti Mandhana playing a match-winning knock in the series-decider. These two sides are gearing up to square off in the three-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday. Alyssa Healy will be in action in her final ODI series as Australian captain.

The first ODI will be live from the Gabba on February 24 at 9:20 AM IST. Australia will be under pressure after losing the T20I series. Hence, fans will be expecting to bounce back. India have the momentum, but they need to carry on, and seniors will have the responsibility. Pratika Rawal will be back after recovering from her injury. Will she replace Shafali Verma? Harleen Deol is also back. The last ODI between the two sides was in the semifinal of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2026, which India won and kicked them out.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

Series: India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 1st ODI

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Time: 9:20 AM IST

Date: February 24, 2026 (Tuesday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (49) – IND-W (12)

These two sides have been up against each other 61 times in the 50-over format. Australia Women have come out victorious 49 times, and India Women have won 12 games, including a win in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2026.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

The Gabba has a consistent bounce and pace, which helps the fast bowlers to trouble the batters. Fast bowlers will thrive at this wicket, whereas spinners will have their role with the old ball. The history shows that the chasing side has a better record here. With rain predicted on Tuesday, bowling first can be an advantage.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Brisbane shows a possibility of light rain, with 68 percent humidity. The highest temperature will be 27°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, W, NR, W, W

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, L

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c), B. Mooney (wk), P. Litchfeild, E. Perry, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, N. Carey, S. Molineux, A. King, K. Garth, D. Brown

India Women: S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Kaur, S. Rana, K. Gaud, A. Reddy, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: Smriti Mandhana is India's biggest match-winner in cricket. She showed that in the series-decider, and her knock helped India to win the T20I series. But her form and contribution for India can give them an edge.

Australia Women: For Australia, Ash Gardner will be a key because of her ability to win games with bat and ball in this format. She gives Australia wickets and plays big innings and is a complete package in this format.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: India displayed that there won't be other visiting sides, and they are here to win. Indian bowlers were superb under pressure, and their top order played a crucial role in the series win. But can they perform well in the longer format? The strategy will be different in ODIs.

Australia have a complete unit and have a long batting lineup that can perform well in any conditions. But their bowling was a little disappointing in the T20Is. But Alana King will add more variations in the bowling unit. Australia have the luxury of having several match-winning all-rounders, which is why they will be favorites for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!