Sri Lanka vs England Prediction, Match 42, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England and Sri Lanka faced each other in three ODIs and three T20Is earlier this month. England dominated the hosts and won both series. These two nations will be up against each other, and this time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The second game of the Super 8 stage will feature Sri Lanka and England taking on each other in Pallekele.

This contest will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 22 (Sunday) at 3 PM IST. This is a must-win game for both sides, because in the Super 8 stage, one defeat can hurt the chances of semis. England will be challenged in these conditions, as it is going to be tough. Sri Lanka are coming off a defeat against Zimbabwe, which exposed their death bowling. Both teams have some flaws, but it is about adjusting to the conditions well.

Read More

SL vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs England, Match 42, Super 8

· Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 22, 2026 (Sunday)

SL vs ENG: Head-to-Head: SL (4) – ENG (13)

England have a dominating head-to-head record over Sri Lanka in the shorter format. England have won 13 games out of 17 played between the two sides, while Sri Lanka have won four games.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is expected to break. The rain can impact the conditions, and bowling first can be an advantage. There will be good help with the new ball for the seamers. Spinners will get grip from the wicket.

SL vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast shows a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday afternoon in Pallekele, which can impact the game. The temperature will be a maximum of 27°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph and 89 percent humidity.

SL vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: W, W, L, W, W

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, L

Sri Lanka vs England: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: K. Perera, P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis, D. Shanaka (c), D. Wellalage, D. Hemantha, D. Madushanka, M. Theekshana, P. Madushan

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), H. Brook (c), T. Banton, J. Bethell, S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Archer, J. Overton, L. Dawson, A. Rashid

SL vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Jos Buttler is England's premier batter, and his ability to score runs against different opposition in slow conditions will help England in this game.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has been in red-hot form with the bat. He has a century and one fifty in the last two innings. He will be the big wicket in this game.

Sri Lanka vs England Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have not played their best game in this tournament. England have been a little rusty with the bat because Salt and Buttler have yet to produce something substantial with the bat. Their role will be important in this game, because their middle-order batters don't have much experience playing at the bigger stage.

Sri Lanka are overly dependent on their top order. If they lose early wickets, they will be under pressure. They missed Hasaranga and Pathirana in the last game. That can cost them to some extent. They will be under pressure. Hence, England will start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!