AUS-W vs IND-W Prediction 3rd T20I, India Women tour of Australia 2026

The three-match T20I series between Australia Women and India Women has been very competitive, and both teams have thrown punches at each other. At SCG, India Women proved to be too good for the hosts. Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Thakur were brilliant with the ball. In the second game, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney added 128 runs for the opening wickets and put India under pressure.

That opening stand didn't let India come into the game. Though the Indian bowlers fought well in the death overs, Australia produced enough runs for India. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. need contributions from their middle-order batters to fight. The series decider will be live from Adelaide Oval on February 21 (Saturday) with a scheduled start of 1:45 PM IST. Australia will not hold the grip, and they will come hard. For India, it is important to catch the chances thrown at them.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

· Series : India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

· Match : Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I

· Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide · Time : 1:45 PM IST

· Date : February 21, 2026 (Saturday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (27) – IND-W (8)

These two top teams have featured in 35 games in women's T20Is. Australia recorded their 27th win in the previous game, whereas India Women have been victorious 8 times in total.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval is known as one of the best batting venues in Australia. The wicket is flat with good bounce and pace, which helps the batters to time the ball. Under overcast conditions, the ball will seam around, and fast bowlers will get good assistance. The straight boundary is massive, with smaller square boundaries.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Adelaide shows a 20 percent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph and 75 percent humidity.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, W, W, W, L

Australia Women: W, W, W, L, W

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: P. Litchfield, B. Mooney (wk), G. Voll, E. Perry, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, N. Carey, G. Wareham, S. Molineux (c), K. Garth, D. Brown

India Women: S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, A. Kaur, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Reddy, K. Gaud, S. Charani, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: Shafali Verma is the most impactful player for India. She has had good starts in both games but failed to get going. If she gets set, she will take India to a good position.

Australia Women: Georgia Voll is one of the most dangerous white-ball openers who can hit the ball long, and she showed that in the last game. Voll is in red-hot form and has the most runs in this series.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: The final game is expected to be closer. Both sides have shown some areas to work on. Australia Women have had better contributions with the bat, which is lacking for India. For the visitors, both openers have good starts, but there is nothing else after that for that.

The Indian bowlers have been exceptional, especially Arundhati Reddy. There is not much difference between these two in terms of bowling unit. The toss will be a factor because of the rain predicted for this game. But Australia will start this game as favorites because the conditions are on their side.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!