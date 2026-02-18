Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction, Match 38, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka suffered consecutive series defeats at home against England. That was the rough patch they were carrying into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. But by the way, Dasun Shanaka and co. have planned their strategies against their opposition and executed them, which has been commendable. They qualified for the Super 8 with a comprehensive win over Australia, which saw Pathum Nissanka scoring an unbeaten century in a chase.

Sri Lanka will now take on Zimbabwe in Group B. This match will be live on February 19 (Thursday) at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Interestingly, both teams have qualified for the Super 8 from this group. So, this will be the game to watch out for. Zimbabwe had a washout against Ireland, and they will be eager for some gametime before the Super 8. So, this will be an important game.

SL vs ZIM: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Match 38

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

SL vs ZIM: Head-to-Head: SL (8) – ZIM (3)

A total of 11 T20I games have been recorded between these two sides. Sri Lanka have the biggest edge with 8 wins, and Zimbabwe have managed to win three games.

SL vs ZIM: Pitch Report

The wicket at R. Premadasa has been an excellent T20 wicket. It is slightly more in favor of bowlers. The rain can also impact the playing conditions, and the toss will be crucial here. Both captains will hope to bowl first and take advantage early on. The wicket is sluggish and will break as the games head into the lateral stages.

SL vs ZIM: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs ZIM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Colombo shows light rain during the game. The temperature will be a maximum of 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 kph and 72 percent humidity.

SL vs ZIM: Last Five Results

Zimbabwe: L, L, W, W, NR

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: K. Mendis (wk), P. Nissanka, K. Perera, D. Shanaka (c), K. Mendis, P. Rathnayake, D. Wellalage, D. Chameera, D. Hemantha, M. Theekshana, M. Pathirana

Zimbabwe: B. Bennett, T. Marumani (wk), R. Burl, D. Myers, S. Raza (c), T. Munyonga, T. Musekiwa, R. Ngarava, B. Evans, G. Cremer, B. Muzarabani

SL vs ZIM: Players to Watch out for

Zimbabwe: Brad Evans will be a key player because he is contributing with both bat and ball. He takes wickets with the ball in the powerplay, and with the bat, he is a utility batter.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has been carrying Sri Lankan batting for more than two years now. He slammed an incredible century against Australia in tough conditions and showed why he is rated so highly.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have good momentum with them. Sri Lanka are playing in their own conditions, and they know how to plan here. But the toss can make a difference because of the rain. The major difference between the two sides is the batting unit. Sri Lanka have most of the bases covered with the bat.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are overly dependent on Bennett and Raza with the bat. The other batters need to contribute. In the pace unit, Zimbabwe have bowlers who are taking early wickets. This match will see a great battle in the power play. But Sri Lanka are ahead in the spin unit. Hence, Sri Lanka are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!