India vs South Africa Prediction, Match 43, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India have become the team to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Many considered whoever can beat the defending champion will be a prime contender for the championship. But if anyone can stop the Indian juggernaut, it can be South Africa. The Proteas might not have played like India, but they are nothing less in any department. These two finalists of the last edition will be up against each other in the next game of the Super 8.

This match will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST. India will enter this game with the longest winning streak of 12 matches in the T20 World Cup history. But South Africa have also won 11 out of the last 12 games. That makes this game a worthwhile one to watch. India have a strong spin unit, while South Africa have some of the best T20 pacers. Both teams have some of the best T20 batting stars, and fans expect a high-scoring encounter.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs South Africa, Match 43, Super 8

· Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 22, 2026 (Sunday)

IND vs SA: Head-to-Head: IND (21) – SA (13)

India and South Africa have been up against each other 35 times in T20 internationals. India have a great record with 21 wins, whereas South Africa have managed 13 wins, and one game was washed out.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium has been one of the best batting venues in India. Four games have been played here, and the average first-inning score is 180-185, which shows how difficult it has been for the bowlers to perform here. The square boundaries are comparatively big; spinners can use the dimensions to good effect.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Ahmedabad will be humid, with a temperature of 29°C. The humidity index will be between 35 and 45 percent with a moderate wind speed of 9 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W

India: W, W, W, W, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, I. Kishan (wk), T. Varma, H. Pandya, S. Yadav (c), A. Patel, S. Dube, R. Singh, V. Chakaravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

South Africa: A. Markram (c), Q. de Kock (wk), R. Rickelton, T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, D. Miller, G. Linde, K. Rabada, C. Bosch, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Quinton de Kock has the most runs for South Africa against India in the white-ball format. He has always performed well against India and can be a big headache again.

India: Hardik Pandya has been the biggest X-factor for India because of his ability to change the game with bat and ball. He scores runs under pressure and also takes wickets with the ball when needed.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: India and South Africa are the top two favorite sides to win this game. India are playing at home, and they know these conditions in and out. India can be a little worried about the form of Abhishek Sharma, who has three consecutive ducks. Tilak Verma has looked rusty as well.

On the other hand, South Africa's top trio has been scoring runs at a rapid pace. That is one notable difference between these two sides at the moment. In the spin department, India have an edge, with wicket-taking ability, and are doing pretty well.

South African batters might struggle against the quality spin. In the pace unit, having Jasprit Bumrah is a big luxury. Arshdeep, Hardik, and Dube are also performing well. Hence, India have an edge because of the well-settled bowling unit, and they are expected to win this game.

