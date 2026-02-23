England vs Pakistan Prediction, Match 45, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The English team have looked a bit rusty in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 because they have yet to produce a dominating performance, for which they are known. But they are enjoying the success and have won their first Super 8 encounter. They thrashed Sri Lanka by 51 runs and recorded their 12th consecutive T20I win over the latter. The challenge will be tougher as they take on spin-heavy Pakistan in Pallekele.

This contest will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 24 (Tuesday), starting at 7 PM IST. Harry Brook and co. have a great opportunity to strengthen their semifinal chances with a win here. Phil Salt and Jofra Archer looked good in the last game, which will be a big boost for them. For Pakistan, it is all about picking the right combination. Their first Super 8 clash was washed out, and they need to win this contest to keep their hopes alive.

ENG vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs Pakistan, Match 45, Super 8

· Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 24, 2026 (Tuesday)

ENG vs PAK: Head-to-Head: ENG (20) – PAK (9)

The upcoming contest on Tuesday will be the 32nd time that these sides will be up against each other. England have managed to cross the line 20 times, while Pakistan have nine wins in their pocket, whereas two games have ended with no results.

ENG vs PAK: Pitch Report

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a sluggish wicket, and it is expected to break as the game goes on. The bounce can be uneven, and it can be hard for the batters to adjust to the pace of the wicket. Under light, the new ball will swing, and spinners will be more effective here. A score around 160-165 can be a good target.

ENG vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Pallekele indicates overcast conditions with chances of passing showers. The temperature will go down to 27°C, with a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph and 55 percent humidity.

ENG vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, NR

England: W, W, L, W, W

England vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, H. Brook (c), T. Banton, S. Curran, W. Jacks, L. Dawson, J. Overton, J. Archer, A. Rashid

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Ayub, S. Agha (c), F. Zaman, B. Azam, U. Khan (wk), S. Khan, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Mirza, U. Tariq

ENG vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan has been pretty good with the bat. Like Jacks, Farhan has also won two Man of the Match awards in this tournament so far and scored a century in his last innings.

England vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: It is expected to be a closer contest because both sides have done well in their own rights. England have one specialist spinner but have good all-rounders. Similarly, Pakistan have more options in this unit, and their bowling unit have good variety with different spin options. But it is Pakistan's batting, which has not fired.

Farhan has been an exception at the top, and none of the other batters have been consistent enough. Pakistan's combination has been a problem as well. For England, the form of Jos Buttler is the key. England want runs from him; Salt and Archer looked good against Sri Lanka, and England will be slight favorites going into this Super 8 clash.

