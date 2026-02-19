Afghanistan vs Canada Prediction, Match 39, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan have been disappointing in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and have already booked their return ticket. They lost their first two group games to New Zealand and South Africa and were knocked out. In both games, they had a chance to get over the line, but they failed in the final moments of the game. Against South Africa, they were very close and took the game to Super Over twice.

But that is what it is. Afghanistan will be in action for the last time in this tournament as they lock horns with Canada. This game will be live from MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 19 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST. Afghanistan would like to end the tournament with another win here and give their fans something to cheer. Canada have been poor and lost three in a row. They will look to show some fight.

AFG vs CAN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Afghanistan vs Canada, Match 39

· Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

AFG vs CAN: Head-to-Head: AFG (2) – CAN (0)

Before the upcoming game, these two have been put against each other twice. Afghanistan have won both times.

AFG vs CAN: Pitch Report

The wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium has been good for the batters. As seen in the recent matches, batting has proved to be the dominant factor. The wicket is looking a little bit flat, and early on, the ball is coming nicely onto the bat. But this wicket has been low and slow traditionally, and bowlers will get a little better assistance in the second innings.

AFG vs CAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AFG vs CAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Chennai shows partly cloudy conditions with 77 percent humidity. The temperature during the game will be around 26°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

AFG vs CAN: Last Five Results

Canada: W, W, L, L, L

Afghanistan: W, L, L, L, W

Afghanistan vs Canada: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan: R. Gurbaz (wk), I. Zadran, G. Naib, S. Atal, D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, R. Khan (c), M. Ur Rahman, N. Ahmad, Z. Rahman Sharifi

Canada: Y. Samra, D. Bajwa (c), N. Dhaliwal, N. Kirton, H. Thaker, S. Movva (wk), S. Bin Zafar, S. Sharma, J. Singh, D. Heyliger, A. Patel

AFG vs CAN: Players to Watch out for

Canada: Yuvraj Samra scored a century in Chennai in the previous game against New Zealand. He showed good temperament and took on the experienced bowling unit. He will be confident to deliver something similar here as well.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the most impactful batter for Afghanistan. He is someone who can make a difference with the bat and can win the games single-handedly with this smart and powerful hitting.

Afghanistan vs Canada Today’s Match Prediction: Canada have not been able to perform as a unit. They have most of their players out of form. All the senior players are struggling to put up contributions. Every game only a few individuals are showing some kind of fight on the field. Then, their bowling has been an issue.

They are looking unable to take wickets. That is what can put them under pressure. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are more experienced and know the process to beat an associate nation. Their bowling unit will be tough to negotiate, and the in-form top order will give them a clear edge over Canada in this game.

