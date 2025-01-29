Congress Pawan Khera Challenges Kejriwal to Debate Over CAG Reports on Delhi's Excise Policy

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and openly challenged him to a debate over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore.

On Kejriwal, he said, "Has Arvind Kejriwal read out the CAG report? Before challenging, he should read the report. He used to travel around the country carrying draft and fake CAG reports against us. Today, when so many CAG reports have come out against him, then why is he silent? Come and have a debate with us on these CAG reports and his black deeds," he said challenging Kewjriwal

"...He used to walk around claiming himself to be an honest person. Today, he has been exposed in front of everyone, " Khera blasted Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

The Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced major setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of 70, while the BJP won only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)