Yash salutes unwavering strength of Indian Armed Forces, urges citizens to act responsibly

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Star Yash has saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their strength and dedication, urging citizens to stay united and combat misinformation responsibly.

Yash took to his Instagram stories, where he expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and extended solidarity to fellow Indians in vulnerable regions.

He wrote: “Salute to the unwavering strength and precision of our Indian Armed Forces-our impenetrable shield With gratitude for their service, let us also ensure we stand united and act responsibly.

He urged everyone to verify everything before sharing.

“Pause, verify everything before sharing or reacting, especially online. Our collective fight against misinformation strengthens India. Thoughts with fellow Indians in vulnerable areas; be strong, be resilient. Jai Hindi,” he wrote.

Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

On the acting front, Yash will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.

The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. “Toxic” will bow in theatres on March 19, 2026. The release date announcement of the film was done through a special poster.

The film brings together the best and highly sought after talent from Indian and International cinema, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The actor in April joined the shoot of ‘Ramayana Part 1’, where he will be seen playing the role of Raavan. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, and actress Sai Pallavi.

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, and boasts rich storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and a cinematic vision set to redefine the mythological genre for a global audience.

‘Ramayana Part 1’ is all set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by ‘Ramayana Part 2’ on Diwali 2027.

--IANS

dc/