Anupam Kher recounts call with cousin in Jammu after Pakistan’s drone and missile strikes

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Anupam Kher shared a deeply personal moment on social media as he recounted a phone call with his cousin brother Sunil Kher, in Jammu, shortly after the region was targeted by drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

Despite the tense situation, Kher's cousin reassured him with unwavering faith in the Indian Army and a patriotic spirit that deeply moved the actor. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video sent to him by Sunil showing the impact of recent escalations in the region. In his post, the veteran actor revealed that he immediately called to check on his cousin’s safety but was met with a response filled with courage, patriotism, and spiritual faith."

Recounting their conversation, the 'Tanvi the Great' director wrote, “This happened last night!! My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu I called him immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, brother! We are in India! We are Indians. Indian army and mother Vaishno devi is protecting us. Don't take tension. Anyway, we are not letting any missile get to the ground. Hail to the mother! Hail Mother India.”

On May 9, Pakistan carried out a series of aerial assaults aimed at multiple locations across Jammu, including the civil airport, RS Pura, Samba, Arnia, and several military bases. These strikes followed India's targeted air raids on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, conducted as part of Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack. Despite the escalation, India's advanced S-400 air defense system effectively neutralized all incoming threats, preventing any major damage.

In a post on X, the Indian Army announced that it had strongly responded to a wave of coordinated assaults launched by the Pakistan Armed Forces along the western frontier, including the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, during the night between May 8 and 9. The Army confirmed that multiple drone intrusions were successfully thwarted.

--IANS

ps/