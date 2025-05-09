Karan Johar urges for responsible coverage amidst growing India & Pakistan tension

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Amidst growing tension between India and Pakistan, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has urged everyone to refrain from sharing any live coverage of defence operations and any movement of security forces, as it can end up jeopardizing the Armed Forces operations.

Sharing the advisory issues by the Ministry of Defence, the Dharma head wrote on his Instagram stories, "All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces."

Quoting the example of Kargil, the 26/11 attacks and Kandahar hijacking, the note read, "Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives. Past incidents like the #KargilWar, 26/11 attacks, and the #Kandahar hijacking underscore the risks of premature reporting."

Asserting that only periodic briefing is permitted as per law, they wrote, "As per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations."

"All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation," they concluded.

The Ministry of Defence has shared this advisory as the tension between the India and Pakistan border continues to escalate after the Indian Armed Forces carried out 'Operation Sindoor' during the wee hours of May 7.

They attacked nine identified militant locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, responding to the Pahalgam terror attack that led to the demise of 26 civilians on April 22.

The Indian air defence forces also intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan. According to the reports, these missiles were reportedly aimed at critical border locations in Jammu.

The Pakistani forces continue cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). According to the Ministry of External Affairs, many civilians have been killed and wounded in the ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.

--IANS

pm/