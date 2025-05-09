IPL 2025: Will work with BCCI to bring back the event at an appropriate time, says broadcaster

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The IPL 2025 broadcasters JioStar said they support BCCI's decision to suspend the tournament for a week, and affirmed that they stand firmly committed to prioritising national interest over all other considerations. The decision to suspend IPL 2025 for one week came on the back of India-Pakistan border tensions.

"We, at JioStar, wholeheartedly support the BCCI’s decision to suspend TATA IPL 2025 and stand firmly committed to prioritise national interest over all other considerations. At this time, we must stand united with our country, support the government and our armed forces, and extend solidarity & support to the civilians affected.”

“We will work with the BCCI to bring back the tournament at an appropriate time. JioStar will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the transition is managed in a seamless manner and everyone involved in the tournament broadcast returns home safely,” they said in a statement on Friday.

The decision to halt the tournament for a week came on the back of cross-border tensions intensifying on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

This led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, about 80kms away from Pathankot, after just 10.1 of first innings were completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, the players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament is now bringing them to New Delhi.

As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to play in the league stage and followed by the playoffs. All ten franchises have been informed of the tournament’s suspension for one week by the BCCI and will start making plans for ensuring the safe departure of all players, support staff and crew members once the MEA advisory comes on Friday evening.

