Rashmika Mandanna says 'don't misunderstand defend against terror as a thirst for war'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) As India continues to respond to Pakistan's attack amidst increasing tension between the two neighbours, actress Rashmika Mandanna has stressed that one should not take India's right to defend itself against terror as a thirst for war.

The 'Pushpa' actress wrote on the stories section of Instagram, "A nation's right to defend itself against terror should not be misunderstood as a thirst for war. Those who support a strong response are not warmongers, they are citizens who value security & justice."

The diva reiterated that if one aspires for peace, it does not mean they are willing to accept harm.

"There is a profound moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice. Seeking peace does not mean accepting harm in silence," Rashmika added.

In the end, the 'Animal' actress raised a very crucial point- Who is accountable?

"Don't question the nation that retaliates. Question the one that sends terror across borders," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday showed her gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and their loved ones for their unmatched contribution and sacrifice for the safety of our country.

"Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces", the 'CTRL' actress wrote on her Instagram stories. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind," Ananya wrote on her IG stories.

Not just these two, but several other bigwigs from the entertainment industry, including R Madhavan, Genelia Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, Pulkit Samrat, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan used social media to show their appreciation for the Indian defence's unmatched courage.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor, attacking nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

--IANS

pm/