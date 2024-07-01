Political debate
J·Jul 01, 2024, 09:21 am
Chair has no switch to turn off mics of members raising issues: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
J·Apr 21, 2024, 08:17 am
BJP leader attacked during TV channel debate in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh; one held
J·Oct 04, 2023, 05:06 am
“Congress’ stand very clear on caste census, we are in favour of it”: KC Venugopal
J·Sep 22, 2023, 07:54 am
Women Reservation Bill passage teasing illusion, another election 'jumla': Chidambaram
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:31 am
BJP's real intentions exposed, whole exercise was to create an election issue for jaded PM: Congress
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:02 am
When Nishikant Dubey reminded Sonia of 'you are not a queen' moment of 2012
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:01 pm
MVA says ‘vindicated’ as Thackeray govt trumped on jobs, industry
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:20 am
Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary booked in K'taka for 'promoting enmity' between groups
J·Sep 11, 2023, 01:45 pm
Shiv Sena-UBT dropped from Maha all-party meet on Maratha quotas: LoP Ambadas Danve
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Kejriwal govt
