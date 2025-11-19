‘Indira Nazi Congress’: BJP slams Cong for criticising Tharoor over praise for PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) As the Congress criticised Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ramnath Goenka Lecture, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday hit back, alleging that the Congress has become intolerant of any opinion that does not align with its leadership.

He further said that the Indian National Congress now no longer stands for “Indian National Congress” but has turned into what he termed the “Indira Nazi Congress.”

Speaking to IANS, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “INC now doesn’t mean Indian National Congress; it’s ‘Indira Nazi Congress.’ They work like Nazis. If Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi even in general, they issue a ‘fatwa.’ If anyone speaks the truth, they issue a ‘fatwa.’ If Tharoor praises the Army, they issue another ‘fatwa.’ If he exposes the lies of Rahul Gandhi, they react the same way. This is an example of intolerance. They cannot establish democracy in their own home — how can they uphold it in the country?”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate dismissed PM Modi’s speech, saying, “I did not find anything in the speech worth appreciating.” She remarked when asked about Tharoor’s positive response to the Prime Minister’s address, in which Tharoor described Modi’s speech as a blend of “economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress.”

On Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the Prime Minister after attending an event where Modi delivered a lecture. Tharoor said the PM touched upon important subjects and encouraged India “to be restless for progress,” remarks that diverged from the party’s general stance.

Poonawalla also reacted to the recent criticism directed at Rahul Gandhi by several judges, bureaucrats, and veterans of the Armed Forces over his allegations of “vote theft.”

“Rahul Gandhi — now the meaning of LoP is Leader of the Propaganda. He is working against constitutional institutions. He repeatedly attacks the ECI and other government bodies. His commitment to Ambedkar’s Constitution is conditional. If they win an election, then everything is fine. If they lose, they threaten institutions. This shows he does not respect the Constitution. His grandmother, Indira Gandhi, imposed the Emergency. Rahul Gandhi thinks that if he loses an election, it is a danger to the family, and therefore a danger to democracy," he told IANS.

“Rahul Gandhi should stop attacking the Constitution now. He is becoming a predator, not a protector,” Poonawalla added.

Meanwhile, a group of 272 eminent citizens, including former judges, ambassadors, retired bureaucrats, and Armed Forces veterans, issued an open letter denouncing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions, especially the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the letter, the group expressed “grave concern” over several instances of Congress leaders “belittling and demeaning” democratic institutions such as the Armed Forces, Judiciary, Parliament, and now the Election Commission. They said the Leader of the Opposition and his Left allies were resorting to rhetoric to defame the ECI instead of lodging formal complaints if they suspected irregularities.

“The LoP has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, claiming to have open-and-shut proof that it is involved in vote theft and alleging 100 per cent proof of wrongdoing,” the letter stated.

“Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, he has said what he has found is an ‘atom bomb,’ and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide. He has issued threats that he will not spare anyone in the Commission, from top to bottom. According to him, the ECI is indulging in treason.”

--IANS

jk/dan