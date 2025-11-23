Absolutely wrong: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal, others flay Maulana Madani's remarks

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Arshad Madani has sparked controversy with his claim that Muslims in India are "systematically denied" leadership roles in universities.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal strongly rejected Madani's claim, saying, "This statement of Maulana Madani is absolutely wrong. If you look at the whole country, there are many important positions where Muslims are working with great intensity and honesty. With such remarks, people like Maulana Madani try to infuse communal colour, do politics over it and mislead people. However, the country will never be misled."

Madani had contrasted India with cities like New York and London, saying Muslims can become mayors abroad but are "blocked" from becoming Vice-Chancellors in Indian institutions.

Alleging that SP leader Azam Khan and Al-Falah University were examples of "discrimination", Madani said, "The government has worked since Independence to stop Muslims from rising... Muslims' courage has been broken."

Backing Madani's claims, Congress leader Udit Raj argued that the issue extends beyond Muslims, adding, "Dalits and OBCs are also affected. About 40 central universities exist, yet not a single Dalit has become a Vice-Chancellor."

Contesting Madani's claims, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar cited the example of Faizan Mustafa to show Muslims do hold leadership roles.

Neeraj Kumar highlighted constitutional rights and examples of Muslim leadership, saying, "In this country's Constitution, everyone has the right to hold positions. What Maulana said, he should understand. If we take the example of Bihar, it's a role model. Chanakya Institute has a national ranking. Faizan Mustafa is chairperson of the Chanakya National Law University."

However, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput added, "In our country, no central university has a Muslim Vice-Chancellor. The government should answer why that is. Is there no Muslim scholar in this country, except Aligarh Muslim University? But taking this as a point and trying to politicise Al-Falah is wrong. The investigation NIA is conducting should go on; whoever gave terror funds should be exposed in front of the law."

