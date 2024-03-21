Higher education
J·Mar 21, 2024, 09:08 am
Gujarat to punish victims, witnesses if they don't report ragging incidents
J·Feb 22, 2024, 10:48 am
Normalisation of scores likely to be done away with for CUET-UG, exam rejig underway: UGC chief
J·Feb 19, 2024, 04:05 pm
UP Receives Highest Grant Of Rs 740 Cr Under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan
J·Feb 10, 2024, 06:32 am
Scholarships up to Rs 5 Crores worth will be offered to Meritorious Students
J·Jan 20, 2024, 04:11 pm
Uttarakhand CM Transfers Cash To Students In First Phase Of Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme
J·Jan 18, 2024, 03:41 pm
UP Cabinet Chaired By Yogi Adityanath Meets In Lucknow, Approves 8 Proposals
J·Dec 20, 2023, 02:09 pm
Achievements Of New Education Policy
J·Oct 07, 2023, 02:52 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Addresses The 29th Convocation Of GIPE And Inaugurates Symbiosis Ishanya Bhavan In Symbiosis International University, Pune
J·Oct 04, 2023, 02:19 pm
Telangana to get Central Tribal University, cabinet gives nod to introduction of Bill in Parliament
J·Sep 28, 2023, 03:28 am
All RSS-backed NDTF candidates win DU teachers' body polls
J·Sep 21, 2023, 08:03 am
NIT Silchar student death: Father to lodge FIR against institute
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:49 pm
Gujarat Assembly passes bill to streamline governance of 11 state universities
J·Sep 15, 2023, 05:49 am
Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education
J·Sep 14, 2023, 02:30 pm
Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee
J·Sep 14, 2023, 09:09 am
SC deprecates practice of contractual teaching staff in educational institutions
J·Sep 09, 2023, 04:57 am
Ashoka Univ co-founder cites use of drugs by students on campus
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.