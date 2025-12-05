Nitish Kumar reiterates promise of 1 crore jobs; announces three Depts to achieve the goal

Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing 1 crore jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years.

In a detailed message shared on social media, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s comprehensive roadmap for youth empowerment, skill development, and expansion of employment avenues in the state.

Kumar stated, “We have set a target of providing employment and jobs to 1 crore youth in the next five years (2025-30). This requires training as many youth as possible in skill development and providing quality higher and technical education to them. In addition, intensive monitoring is necessary to achieve this goal.”

To implement this ambitious plan, the state government has decided to create three new departments, like the Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development, the Department of Higher Education, and the Department of Civil Aviation.

According to Nitish Kumar, the new Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development will be the main driver for creating large-scale job opportunities through various schemes over the next five years.

Explaining the rationale behind establishing an independent Higher Education Department, the CM said, “It will help improve the quality of higher education, promote research and innovation, develop technical and vocational education, and ensure that youth from all sections receive quality vocational education.”

On the state’s growing aviation infrastructure, Kumar added, “Several new airports are being constructed in the state, and many more, both large and small, are proposed under the UDAN scheme. The creation of a separate Civil Aviation Department will accelerate this progress, enhance the industrial environment, create new employment opportunities, and facilitate the export of products manufactured in the state.”

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a Directorate of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation.

These institutions aim to strengthen entrepreneurship, create market linkages, and boost employment.

Through the MSME Directorate, the state government plans to establish Mega Skill Centres in every district, enabling youth to acquire domain-specific skills for jobs in the micro, small, and medium industries.

Speaking about the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation, Kumar said, “It will strengthen the availability, quality, and distribution of products from agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, and food processing, as well as handicrafts, rural industries, and small-scale and cottage industries, creating employment opportunities for a large number of youth.”

Nitish Kumar emphasised that his government’s long-term planning is centred on making the youth of Bihar skilled, self-reliant, and future-ready.

“We are continuously working for a bright future for the youth of the state. The state government is committed to providing government jobs and employment to as many youth as possible. We are determined to ensure that the youth of Bihar are skilled and self-reliant, provide them with new employment opportunities, and secure their future,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dan