Madhya Pradesh govt issues show-cause notice to VIT University over campus violence

Bhopal, Dec 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University in Sehore district, where students created violence late at night on November 25.

In a strongly worded notice issued by the Additional Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Veteran Singh Bhalavi has sought a reply from the VIT administration on various issues, including clarity about the number of students who fell sick on campus.

In the notice, VIT's administration has been accused of “dictatorship” and “threatening” students with dire consequences in case they raise grievances.

It also mentioned that 35 students (male 23, female 12) fell sick and were treated for jaundice between November 1 and November 24.

"VIT administration is running the institute like a fort where students are not allowed to raise their voice against irregularities. An evident of dictatorship was seen when Sehore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) wasn't allowed to enter the campus for over two hours," the notice read.

The Higher Education Department of the state government has asked the VIT University administration to submit a detailed reply within seven days.

Action came days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to convene a high-level review meeting of private universities and educational institutions across the state and initiate prompt corrective measures wherever required.

The Chief Minister had also sent in-charge Minister for Sehore district, Krishna Gaur, to visit the university campus immediately, interact with students and the VIT management.

Gaur had visited the VIT campus and had a dialogue with students and the management last Thursday.

Notably, on November 25, more than 3,000 students staged massive protests after several of their peers allegedly fell ill with jaundice, reportedly due to poor-quality food and water.

The agitation escalated into violence as students torched an ambulance, a bus, and at least three cars, and vandalised hostels, the Chancellor's residence, and other campus facilities.

The situation was brought under control after senior police and district officials reached the campus and engaged with the agitating students.

The unrest erupted after some security personnel allegedly assaulted those who had been complaining for over a month about contaminated food and water, but the administration failed to act.

Police have registered an FIR against warden Prashant Kumar Pandey and five other staff members under Sections 190(2), 296A, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a student's complaint.

