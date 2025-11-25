Congress-led UDF poised for resounding victory in Kerala local body polls: Satheesan

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 25 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday asserted that his Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is headed for a resounding victory in the upcoming local body elections, buoyed by strong public anger against the ruling front, meticulous organisational preparation, and a clear set of alternative policy plans.

"We are entering the contest not merely with criticism, but with concrete, research-backed solutions for Kerala’s pressing challenges," Satheesan said.

Kerala goes to the local body polls over two days - Phase 1 on December 9 and then Phase 2 on December 11, with the results to be announced on December 13.

Satheesan said that elections should pave the way for meaningful discussions rather than rhetoric, and the UDF aims to make it a platform for democratic dialogue that benefits ordinary citizens.

"We will take the government to the court of the people by presenting a detailed charge sheet outlining nine-and-a-half years of alleged failures. The document covering financial distress, administrative breakdowns and health sector collapse will be delivered to every household," he added.

According to Satheesan, Kerala’s economy has been pushed to the brink, with public debt nearing Rs 6 lakh crore, a situation he claimed is unprecedented in the state’s history.

"We have prepared a credible roadmap to revive the economy if voted to power. Kerala’s healthcare system is on ventilator support, citing shortages of medicines and surgical equipment in hospitals. For the first time, an Opposition has formed a Health Commission and hosted a Health Conclave, involving nearly 300 medical professionals to draft a policy due for release in January," he added.

He said higher education is witnessing brain drain, with students migrating abroad.

The UDF’s Higher Education Conclave, involving global academicians, has produced a draft policy now under discussion across universities.

Its outcome will also be announced next month.

Among its major promises, the UDF aims to transform Kerala into a zero-waste state, implement scientific measures to address the stray dog menace, restructure the Ashraya poverty alleviation scheme, and revamp Kudumbashree to make women financially self-reliant.

Satheesan said the UDF has completed extensive groundwork, forming ward committees, conducting house-to-house campaigns, and leading voter registration drives.

He ruled out any alliances with the CPI-M or the BJP, saying the UDF will fight it out and win handsomely.

