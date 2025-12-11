NET and MMTTC centres emerging as powerful instruments: Rajasthan MP

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) During a session of the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP from Rajasthan, Madan Rathore, raised significant questions regarding the quality of higher education, teacher training, and the knowledge development model of 'New India'.

He sought detailed information on how the Multimodal Teacher Training Centres (MMTTCs) established across the country are contributing to strengthening teacher capacity, and what special provisions have been made for socio-economically disadvantaged groups.

His intervention not only advanced the national dialogue on education reforms but also highlighted the transformative efforts of the Modi government in building the foundation of a “New India.”

Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, informed the House that under the relaunched MMTTP scheme on September 5, 2023, 151 MMTTC centres have been established and accredited across India. These centres provide modern, multidisciplinary training accessible to all higher education faculty.

The initiative strengthens the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which identifies high-quality teacher training as a central pillar of education reforms.

Majumdar further stated that the scheme covers key areas such as Indian knowledge systems, mental health and well-being, advancement of disadvantaged groups, entrepreneurship, design thinking, STEM, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and leadership development.

Through these comprehensive modules, efforts are being made to raise Indian higher education faculty to global standards.

Remarkably, since the relaunch of the scheme, over 3.22 lakh teachers have been trained, marking a historic milestone in India’s higher education landscape.

Madan Rathore lauded these achievements, stating, “Empowered teachers build a strong India, and the Modi government is doing unprecedented work in this direction.”

He added that education reforms are not merely government programs but the core of nation-building.

Praising the Modi government’s focus on teacher training, Indian knowledge traditions, modern skills, and mental health, he said that higher education institutions are rapidly advancing toward global excellence.

He emphasised, “The scale at which the Modi government has accelerated education reforms is truly unprecedented and highly commendable for the future generations of the country.”

