South Korean DP candidate says strong relations with Japan vital to economy, security

Seoul, May 9 (IANS) Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung underscored Friday the need to maintain strong ties between South Korea and Japan, saying bilateral cooperation is vital to both the economy and security.

Lee made the remark in a written congratulatory message sent to a forum hosted by a DP lawmaker, as he has been bolstering his campaign for the June 3 election, buoyed by his growing lead in the polls, Yonhap news agency reported.

"South Korea and Japan are important partners that have long maintained a close cooperative partnership," Lee said in the message at the event held to discuss Seoul's relations with Tokyo.

"Continuing bilateral cooperation is vital from both the economic and security perspectives," he said.

With Japan being the fourth-largest trading partner for South Korea, security cooperation between the two neighbors has served as the "foundation for the trilateral security partnership with the United States, which has contributed to ensuring peace in Northeast Asia and the prosperity of South Korea," Lee said.

Lee called for enhancing bilateral relations with Japan through "meticulous and sophisticated diplomacy to advance national interest," particularly at a time when South Korea is at a "pivotal moment of geopolitical transformation."

That said, Lee also took note of pending bilateral issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean Peninsula, as well as Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plants.

"In particular, addressing historical issues is essential for building a future-oriented relationship," Lee said. "The South Korea-Japan relations can mature further when dialogue and cooperation are based on mutual respect and a sense of responsibility."

Lee, who's been leading recent opinion polls, has been stepping up his campaign to present his policy approach in economy and diplomacy.

On Friday, Lee traveled to the southeastern city of Gyeongju, the host city for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, as part of a nationwide canvassing to engage voters in public spaces.

Speaking to voters at a local market, Lee called for a successful APEC hosting, highlighting the city's rich cultural heritage.

Gyeongju lies in the Gyeongsang region, a stronghold for the DP's conservative rivals.

